Young woman critical after Gudja head-on crash
A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition following a traffic accident in Gudja last night, the police said.
The accident happened at midnight in Dawret il-Gudja when a BMW driven a 19-year-old residing in Marsascala was involved in a head-on crash with a car driven by the victim who lives in Gudja.
Two ambulances were called to the scene - the woman is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive care section while the 19-year-old escaped unscathed.
The road had to be shut for a number of hours.
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The police are investigating.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.