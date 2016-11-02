Young woman critical after Gudja head-on crash

A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition following a traffic accident in Gudja last night, the police said.

The accident happened at midnight in Dawret il-Gudja when a BMW driven a 19-year-old residing in Marsascala was involved in a head-on crash with a car driven by the victim who lives in Gudja.

Two ambulances were called to the scene - the woman is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive care section while the 19-year-old escaped unscathed.

The road had to be shut for a number of hours.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The police are investigating.