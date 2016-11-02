Watch: Poachers try to shoot down eagle at Buskett

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: CABS

Updated 11.40am

A group of poachers tried to shoot down an eagle at Buskett, footage shot yesterday shows.

While escorting a short-toed eagle on its flight to the roost at Buskett gardens, volunteers of the Committee Against Bird Slaughter observed a group of poachers firing seven shots at the protected bird.

The incident happened yesterday at 5.20 pm when the bird flew low to land on a tree in the sanctuary, CABS said.

The police were called immediately but did not search the area.

"We have been informed that the police had no resources left as they were busy with responding to separate reports of eagles being killed in other areas of the island," CABS wildlife crime officer Fiona Burrows said.

According to CABS, more than 20 short-toed eagles as well as some booted eagles arrived in Malta yesterday. Other sources said the flock was far bigger, numbering around 41.

The NGO said it has received reports from local birdwatchers that the raptors have also been targeted by poachers in Fomm ir-Riħ and on the Ġebel Ciantar plateau south of Buskett.