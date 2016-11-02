Watch: How did Maltese cook Timpana back in 1894?

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Researcher Noel Buttigieg discusses this year's edition of Tisjir mill-Qalb. Video: Darrin Zammit Lupi

This year’s edition of cookbook Tisjir mill-Qalb is based on recipes published 120 years ago in the first ever published Maltese recipe book, called Ctieb tal Chcina.



Sold in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund, which every month needs at least €250,000 to support people battling some illness or material deprivation, the 80 recipes in this year’s cookbook were penned in 1894.

Researcher Noel Buttigieg, who first came across Ctieb tal Chcina at the National Library in Valletta 15 years ago, explained that the recipes in the original book do not follow the style and method that we are familiar with in contemporary cookbooks.

Locals were eating timpana two centuries ago.