Watch: How did Maltese cook Timpana back in 1894?
New cookbook looks to 19th-century cooks for inspiration
This year’s edition of cookbook Tisjir mill-Qalb is based on recipes published 120 years ago in the first ever published Maltese recipe book, called Ctieb tal Chcina.
Sold in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund, which every month needs at least €250,000 to support people battling some illness or material deprivation, the 80 recipes in this year’s cookbook were penned in 1894.
Researcher Noel Buttigieg, who first came across Ctieb tal Chcina at the National Library in Valletta 15 years ago, explained that the recipes in the original book do not follow the style and method that we are familiar with in contemporary cookbooks.
So eight University of Malta students and Master Chef Diploma graduates, in collaboration with Dr Buttigieg and ITS Chairman Lino Schembri, adapted the recipes for today’s cooks.
Speaking at its launch this afternoon, President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca said all those who purchased Tisjir mill-Qalb helped ensure the continuation of effective social justice.
Those who would like to sample some of the recipes in Tisjir mill-Qalb can do so on Monday at 7pm at the Verdala Palace, following a short discussion.
More information about how to book a place on 2122 6226 or at www.mccf.store.
