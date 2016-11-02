Transport Malta took seven years to start implementing safety measures, court hears

Transport Malta only began to implement road safety measures first highlighted in a 2008 report last year, a court heard today.

Simon Grima, who serves as chief officer for Transport Malta's Roads and Infrastructure Directorate, told a court that the authority had taken time to study the efficacy of crash barriers and biker strips in reducing motorcycle riders' crash impact when hitting the lower rough edges of crash barriers.

Mr Grima, who said Maltese safety standards were based on the Design Manual for Roads and Bridges used in the UK, admitted that bureaucracy and financial considerations also played a part in the authority's seven-year delay to start implementing recommendations.

The Transport Malta official was testifying during a civil case brought against the authority by a motorcyclist who lost his right arm in a traffic accident in Gudja.

John Baldacchino, 60, had been riding his Yamaha XJR 1300 on December 6, 2014, when lost control of his bike while negotiating a bend. As he skidded across a line of motorists, the rider crossed to the opposite lane and crashed into the metal crash barrier.

Following emergency surgery, his right arm had to be amputated at the shoulder, leaving Mr Baldacchino with a permanent disability of 60 per cent.

Asked what had been done with the road where Mr Baldacchino had lost his arm, Mr Grima said that he was not aware of any corrective action having being taken, although he said he would need to double-check to be sure.

“So if you have one incident that means nothing happens?” the lawyer asked. “It depends on the availability of resources,” Mr Grima replied.

The court appointed an expert to evaluate the extent of the plaintiff's disability for the next sitting, which will take place in January.

Lawyer Carlos Bugeja appeared for John Baldacchino. Lawyer Carina Testa appeared for Transport Malta.