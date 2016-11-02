Today's newspapers in review

These are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that the recently launched draft master plan for Paceville was drawn up by the same consultancy firm that worked on one of the largest proposed private developments in the area. It also reports that the police are probing John Camilleri’s business dealings, the main killed in a powerful car bomb in Buġibba on Monday morning.

In-Nazzjon quotes Dom Mintoff's former personal secretary Joseph Camilleri saying that Joseph Muscat's movement is "corrupt, and full of opportunistic people".

The Malta Independent reports that Italy was fearing was Rome's Colosseum as the recent earthquakes had accentuated its cracks.

L-oriżżont says 1,090 additional jobs have been created for Gozitans on the island in three years. It also says that no car bomb incident has yet been resolved.

Malta Today says that Bank of Valletta chairman is expected to resign with Deo Scerri mooted to replace John Cassar White. It also reports that the Paceville appropriations are €151 million.