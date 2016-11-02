‘Quality of EU presidency does not depend on size’

Georges Dassis

The quality of the six-monthly rotating EU presidency did not depend on size, the President of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) George Dassis said today.

The EESC is a consultative body of the EU set up in 1958. It is an advisory assembly made up of social partners such as employers, employees, and various other groups.

Addressing Maltese committee members today, Mr Dassis said he was confident that Malta would manage to make a success of the presidency next year.

Mr Dassis said he was impressed by Maltese ministers' knowlege about the EESC.

This was indicative that Malta had political leaders who were mindful of the future of their fellow citizens, he said.

Mr Dassis complimented the Maltese members of the committee for being very active.

In a later meeting with all social partners, Mr Dassis emphasised that the history of the EU was built on dialogue, which had led to many achievements along the years.