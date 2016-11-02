Organised crime is threatening Malta's security - PN

John Camilleri was killed by the powerful blast.

Criminal organisations are operating in Malta using sophisticated means which are leaving victims in their wake, the Nationalist Party this afternoon.

Faced with this threat, the government has the duty to react "seriously" to put a stop to such crimes.

The statement, signed by Opposition deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami, comes two days after a 68-year-old businessman was killed by a car bomb in Buġibba.

Such incidents were raising security concerns among many families who fear they might be caught up in the crossfire of organised crime.

"Faced with this reality, the government should react with determination to catch the perpetrators of these serious crimes and bring them to justice," Dr Fenech Adami said.

The government should put people's minds to rest that all investigations are being carried out and that resources are fully dedicated to solve these crimes.

"The Maltese people have a right to put their minds at rest and the government has the duty to put this issue as a national priority because innocent lives may be in danger," Dr Fenech Adami said.

Malta has seen three car bombings this year, leaving two victims in their wake. None of the cases have been resolved.