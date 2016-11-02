New members' scheme for Malta's museums

In its efforts to increase accessibility to all museums and sites, Heritage Malta has launched a new membership scheme offering new initiatives and a variety of categories.

This new membership scheme follows the Student Membership Scheme aimed at students attending primary schools. The main aim of such initiatives is to increase the number of local visitors towards museums and heritage sites.

The current membership scheme entitles the card holder to free unrestricted entry to all Heritage Malta museums and sites except for the Hypogeum for which members are offered a 50 per cent discount.

Other benefits include discounts from the museum shops, discounts on activities organised by the national agency, and participation in free exclusive events organised specifically for members.

The new scheme offers four membership categories with one, three or five-year options. Through the new scheme an adult or joint members can admit up to six children free.

Also, children, 12 years and over, from within members’ household are entitled to their own membership card permitting them independent entry. Through these improvements the membership card can be shared with grandchildren or child’s best friend. A three year membership entitles the card holder up to 15 free tickets to share with family and friends, and a five year membership entitles the card holder to 30 free tickets to share with family and friends.

The prices of the membership scheme are as follows:

• adult 18-59yrs: €45 for 1yr, €110 for 3 yrs, €185 for 5 yrs;

• joint adult 18-59yrs: €80 for 1yr, €195 for 3yrs, €325 for 5yrs;

• concessions 60+/disabled person/student: €35 for 1yr, €85 for 3yrs, €140 for 5yrs;

• joint concessions 60+/disabled person/student: €60 for 1yr, €150 for 3yrs, €245 for 5yrs.

For more information about Heritage Malta and its upgraded membership scheme visit the national agency’s website.