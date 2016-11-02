Michelle Muscat discusses healthcare, education on Dubai visit

Mrs Muscat during her visit to Zayed University. Photo: OPM

Michelle Muscat spent a visit in Dubai exchanging ideas on how the emirate and Malta could expand economic ties into the social sphere, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Mrs Muscat, the spouse of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, was a guest of Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, the spouse of Vice-President and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Princess Haya expressed her appreciation for Malta's achievements in the healthcare and education sectors, and expounded on the UAE's growth aspirations as outlined in the Dubai Plan 2021 and UAE Vision 2021. She also spoke about the UAE's progress in healthcare and milestones achieved under the existing administration.

Mrs Muscat praised the UAE's determination to be among the world's top-ranked nations in various sectors.

"She added that the unique and different development trajectories of Dubai and Malta present several new opportunities for partnerships," the OPM said in a statement.

Princess Haya accompanied Mrs Muscat on a tour of Dubai Healthcare City (DHC) and Zayed University (ZU). Mrs Muscat also met with Minister of State for Happiness and Tolerance Ohood Al Roumi. At their meeting, the minister, whose innovative portfolio has attracted worldwide attention, spoke about her assignments and how countries should seek to drive policies creating social well-being.