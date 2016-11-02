Konrad Mizzi apology not enough to restore Malta's reputation - de Marco

Minister Konrad Mizzi's apology over his involvement in the Panama Papers is not enough for Malta to reclaim its untarnished reputation, Nationalist Party deputy leader Mario de Marco told Parliament this morning.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat mishandled the Panama Papers issue to the extent that it not only dampened Dr Mizzi's reputation as well as the government's, but also Malta's name worldwide.

Opening the debate on the budget votes of the European Affairs Ministry, Dr de Marco said by retaining Dr Mizzi in the Cabinet, Dr Muscat took a partisan decision, notwithstanding that even his own colleagues were in favour of the minister's dismissal.

"This was a cardinal mistake. Nobody was indispensable or above the law."

Even Transparency International had told the government to clean up its act before assuming the EU presidency in January.

Dr de Marco said Malta’s EU presidency was coming at a difficult time amid the migration issue and when one important member - the UK - was set to leave.

Notwithstanding Brexit, relations between Malta and the UK must continue on the same excellent level like the past, he said.

Speaking on EU funds, Dr de Marco asked how much of the €303 million allocated for the period 2008-2013 had in fact been utilised. He said he was impressed with the number of projects that Malta undertook thanks to EU funds which benefitted the environment, tourism, waste management and historical heritage. These funds were the key to success in the economic growth.

The Labour government had inherited one billion euros for the period 2014-2020 but until now hardly any information had been given over the way these funds would be used.

He warned there was a possibility that after 2020 Malta would no longer be eligible for EU funds and in such an event he asked what steps the government was planning to take for Malta to continue competing on its own steam.

Dr de Marco also criticised the government for amending legislation which made it possible for government MPs to be members of chairpersons of important authorities. He said this also applied to the representatives of two MPs – one from each side – to sit on the Planning Authority board, declaring that these repreentatives should be party nominees but not MPs.

Turning to the role of MPs, Dr de Marco said one needs to see whether these should be full-time and suggested the setting up of a research centre, similar to that of the US Congress, to help them in their work.





