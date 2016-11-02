Helping dyslexic and autistic students access university

The University of Malta wants to understand how to better help students living with dyslexia or autism access tertiary education. Photo: Shutterstock

Why do students who are on the autism spectrum or living with dyslexia find it so hard to access tertiary education?

Concerns about access arrangements for such students have prompted the University of Malta to bring together students, academics, policy makers and activists to discuss the question, in the course of a conference scheduled to take place at the end of the month.

"The University feels the time is ripe for it to evaluate its current position about access arrangements for these students," it said in a statement announcing the conference. "The University will be looking into its operations so that it will be in a better position to accommodate these students who can profit from tertiary education."

President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, shadow education minister Therese Comodini Cachia and University rector Alfred Vella will be among the conference participants.

Faculty for Social Wellbeing dean Andrew Azzopardi, pro-rector Carmen Sammut, disability activist Oliver Scicluna and various other academics, experts and activists will also take part.

The Conference will be held at the University of Malta Valletta Campus on November 25. Attendance is free of charge but interested persons are asked to register by sending an email to [email protected]