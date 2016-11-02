Free diabetes tests on Saturday

Free diabetes tests will be offered to the public on Saturday in Sliema.

The Maltese Diabetes Association is offering the tests at the Plaza Shopping Centre in Sliema between 10am and 1pm.

Malta has one of the highest prevalence rates of diabetes worldwide. WHO data estimates the number of local patients to grow from 39,000 in the year 2000 to an alarming 57,000 by the year 2030.

Saturday's event is being organised by the Maltese Diabetes Association with the support of the Diabetes & Endocrine Centre at Mater Dei Hospital, ATG Limited, GasanMamo Insurance Limited, Techoline Limited, Sanofi, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Plaza Centres plc.

Free giveaways will be distributed to all those attending the event.