Free bus service for President's Fun Run

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca during the launch of the fun run.

Free public transport will be provided to all participants for the President’s Solidarity Fun Run on Sunday... provided they are wearing the event’s official wrist band.

The event will start at 10am with four departure points being Rabat, Paola, Santa Venera and the University of Malta. All routes meet at Portes des Bombes, where all those attending will proceed to St George’s Square for the big finale. To ease travel to all those taking part, the bus service will be free of charge between 7am and 2pm.

“We believe that such events bring our community together with the aim of helping those in need,” said Daniel Grech the Commercial Director of Malta Public Transport.

During the time of the charity fun run, the Valletta Bus Terminus shall be closed until all the participants enter Valletta. Instead, the bus terminus will be shifted to St Anne’s Street, Floriana.

Route 122, from Valletta to Guardamangia and Mater Dei will be suspended between 9am and 11.30am.

All diversions happening during the time of the event will be available online.