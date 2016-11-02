Bus driver who pocketed €2300 given last chance to kick drug habit

Mr Borg was an Arriva bus driver.

A former Arriva bus driver who in 2012 robbed the transport company of €2329 was placed under a probation order and given a final chance to kick his drug habit today.

Andre Borg, 30 and from Mellieħa, pleaded guilty to having pocketed cash entrusted to him by virtue of his role as a company driver.

An Arriva representative testified that Mr Borg had paid back the amount taken in full, and magistrate Neville Camilleri took this, as well as the nature of the offences into account when sentencing.

Basing itself on a probation officer's report, the court placed Mr Borg under a probation order for three years, on the condition that he would undergo a rehabilitation programme to cure his drug habit.

In its judgment, the court laid particular emphasis on the fact that this was to be the last chance afforded to the accused.

Police inspectors Jonathan Ferris and Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted.