Awarded €13,000 in damages following National Pool goalpost incident

The victim of an unfortunate accident at the National Pool at Tal-Qroqq six years ago was awarded almost €13,000 in damages by the First Hall Civil Court today.

Simon Cachia, a lawyer who was 30 years old at the time of the accident, was playing for the Ta' Xbiex Waterpolo Club when he scraped his right foot against a sharp metal edge forming part of the goalpost which was submerged underwater and so not easily visible.

As a result of the accident, the swimmer suffered a 10cm laceration behind the ankle which resulted in damage to the skin and tendons of the foot.

The accident left him with a one per cent permanent disability. Although he returned to his professional duties after a recovery period of five weeks, two years after the event he was still suffering from a persistent discomfort in his foot which made him unable to walk or stand for long stretches of time.

The court, presided by Mr Justice Silvio Meli, put the responsibility solely on Sports Malta even though at the time of the incident the body in charge of the upkeep of the National Pool was the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta.

The judge concluded that had the responsible authority removed such dangers as it was duty bound to do, this unfortunate mishap could easily have been avoided.