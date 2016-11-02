Appealing to political influence is shameful, magistrate scolds

Using political contacts to sway decisions was a vice that left the nation with a millstone around its neck, an irked magistrate told a courtroom today.

In a heartfelt and heated speech, magistrate Joseph Mifsud told those present that the Maltese tendency to appeal to political influence had to be "cut out once and for all".

"When they grant you these favours they are making you a millstone around the neck of the entire country! Whoever commits abuses should not be protected.”

The magistrate spoke after hearing that a health official at Sir Paul Boffa hospital in Floriana had threatened to use his political contacts to have his superior fired.

The two officials, a man and a woman, were in court on charges of having threatened and harassed each other at their workplace. In one instance, the court heard, the man had told the woman "I will make you pay! I'll make sure that you're fired!"

Magistrate Mifsud told the two staff members that personal vendettas such as theirs simply wasted valuable manpower at a workplace - a hospital - in which staff should be focused on patients' wellbeing.

He acquitted the woman of the charges but condemned the man to pay an ammenda of €58 and fine of €800 for having insulted and threatened a public official. The man was also bound by a personal guarantee of €1000 to maintain good order at the workplace.