Football news

Harry Kane’s chances of returning for the north London derby against Arsenal have received a boost after the striker trained with the Tottenham first team yesterday.

Kane has not played for Spurs since injuring ligaments in his right ankle just over six weeks ago but he was seen taking part in full training, without any visible sign of discomfort.

The 23-year-old will not feature against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League today, but could be involved when Tottenham take on fierce rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Chiellini sidelined

Giorgio Chiellini will be out for the next few weeks after pulling up injured at half-time in Juve’s 2-1 win over Napoli, last week.

Juventus said tests on Chiellini have shown a ‘distractive trauma’ to the right thigh muscle.

“It is expected that he will return after the international break,” Juventus said on their website yesterday.

Chiellini will miss today’s Champions League clash against Lyon and the Serie A match at Chievo on Sunday. He will also skip the national team’s internationals against Liechtenstein and Germany later this month.

Poppy appeal support talks

The English FA is in discussions with FIFA over allowing players to show support for the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal when England play Scotland.

Gareth Southgate’s side host their neighbours at Wembley on Armistice Day in a World Cup qualifier.

A report claimed FIFA had banned the two teams from displaying poppies on their shirts during the game as political statements are not allowed.

In 2011, FIFA eventually backed down after threatening to ban the England team from wearing poppies in a friendly against Spain, allowing them to display the symbol on black armbands.

Rugby tactics to help Karius adapt

Liverpool have been roughing up Loris Karius with rugby tackle pads in training to help the goalkeeper adapt to the physicality of the Premier League, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

The 23-year-old Karius has usurped Simon Mignolet in the starting line-up but is yet to win over the fans following a string of erratic performances.

Goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has been pictured at the club’s training ground challenging Karius for high balls while holding a rugby tackle bag.

“John Achterberg usually does it with his hands but it’s better to use something else,” Klopp said.

“It was specific training for keepers in the Premier League.

“That’s goalkeeping life.”

Klose to join Loew’s set-up

Miroslav Klose is to join Germany coach Joachim Loew’s backroom staff as he studies for his coaching licence, the German football federation (DFB) said.

The 38-year-old, who has not officially ended his playing career despite not having his contract at Lazio renewed in the summer, will join Loew and his coaching team for their upcoming World Cup qualifier against San Marino and friendly in Italy.

Klose became Germany’s all-time top goalscorer with 71 goals before bringing his international career to an end with victory in the 2014 World Cup final.

Burnley’s Gray is ready to move on

Burnley striker Andre Gray is ready to turn the page and focus on football again after his four-game ban for homophobic posts on social media.

Gray returned to action in Saturday’s Premier League draw at Manchester United, his first match since he was banned and fined by the FA for misconduct in relation to comments he made on social media back in 2012.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s been difficult. I’ve been training and having to do extras. It’s hard be-cause you want to be playing.

“I’ve just kept my head down, really, tried to stay fit and just got on with it.

“It is what it is at the end of the day, so I’ve just got to get on with it and keep my head down.”

Consortium closing in on Forest takeover

The potential takeover of Nottingham Forest by an American consortium led by John Jay Moores is making good progress and could be completed this month, reports said.

It is hoped the deal to buy the Championship club, thought to be worth around £50 million, could go through sometime during the forthcoming international break which follows this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The bid needs to be ratified by the English Football League and an Owners and Directors Test would have to be passed for Moores, and his business partner Charles Noell, to finally end their search for a British club following unsuccessful attempts with Everton and Swansea City.