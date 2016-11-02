The impact of foreign workers

Malta’s labour landscape is changing faster than anyone could have possibly imagined up to only a few years ago. The influx of foreigners working here legally and illegally is making a significant impact on the social and economic life in the country. Mores and customs may take time to mesh into the fabric of Maltese society but the island is becoming more cosmopolitan than ever.

Step into a restaurant, a shop, go to the cinema or for a walk anywhere, the likelihood is that you hear more than one language being spoken next to you. In some places, one can easily get the feeling, even if for a brief period, that one is living in another country judging by the number of people speaking different languages. And it is not just tourists.

Is this good or bad considering the smallness of the country? How many more foreign workers can the country take without causing serious imbalances or lowering the quality of life?

Experience has shown that, while outwardly the Maltese regard themselves as hospitable, they can be selective, perhaps racist too. Although there have been cases that reflected lack of empathy with particular nationalities, it would seem the situation is gradually changing for the better.

Other than the social considerations that the influx of workers raises, there are other aspects of the enfolding development. According to the latest figures given by Education and Employment Minister Evarist Bartolo, as of last April, Malta had over 23,000 European Union nationals and 8,492 from other countries working here. This is not an insignificant number in a population of less than half a million.

But this tells only a part of the story for, at any time, there is also another significant number of foreigners working in Malta illegally. Between January 2012 and May last year, the number of irregular workers flagged by the employment watchdog was 11,996, including 4,294 foreigners. The number of foreigners working illegally is outnumbering that of Maltese nationals.

EU nationals top the list of foreigners working in Malta. This is obviously due to the fact that there is freedom of movement within the EU. Most interesting, though, is that the largest number of foreigners working in the country is of Italians. The minister gave the figure at 5,180. A study by an Italian researcher has found that lack of work and taxes were among the main reasons driving Italians, particularly in the south, to emigrate.

With Malta passing through an economic boom, it is not difficult to see why more and more foreigners are getting attracted to the island. In truth, though, employers in some sectors, particularly construction, retail, and tourism, are known to exploit foreign workers, paying them wages generally considered as inferior to normal rates.

The good thing about foreign labour is that, with the local unemployment standing at a very low level, the economy needs additional labour to keep growing. And, contrary to perception, foreign workers do not just take up menial jobs but they are today found in practically all sectors, including the financial services. They are making a significant contribution through their services and the payment of taxes.

A change in economic circumstances in Malta may, of course, put a stop to this sudden influx but current indications suggest it is not likely to fizzle out any time soon. Tackling the impact this is having on so many fronts of economic and social activity is not a light matter.