EU needs to be less rigid, more business-friendly, employers tell PM

Employer organisations advocated a less rigid and more business-friendly EU, during a meeting with the Prime Minister ahead of Malta's EU presidency.

Addressing existing single market fragmentations should be the underlining priority for the Maltese EU presidency, according to Maltese employers.

Businesses are still facing difficulties to sell cross-border due to member states failing to provide mutual recognition to goods, service-providers are facing barriers to establish cross-border operations due to endless national requirements, and a lack of market surveillance resulting in inferior products from third countries finding way into the European Single Market.

These were among the issues raised by a delegation of employer organisations consisting of the Malta Business Bureau, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, GRTU Malta Chamber of SMEs, and the Malta Employers' Association, in a meeting with the Joseph Muscat.

Furthermore, the Maltese employers argued that the EU should confirm itself as a global actor by reinvigorating the Mediterranean as an area of peace, cooperation and prosperity. It should also make itself more attractive and make it easier for talent from third countries to come to the EU and contribute towards its growth, productivity and innovation.

The points were presented in a document entitled 'The EU Presidency – A business Agenda', which reflect the position of the main employer bodies in Malta.

The employer organisations told the Prime Minister they are confident that Malta would step up during the EU presidency which will take place in the first half of 2017.