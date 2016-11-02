David Bowie in running for posthumous award

The late David Bowie will be remembered at this year's Q Awards as his Blackstar record is nominated for Best Album.

Bowie pictured in 2003.

The singer's final album - which explores the themes of illness, death and heaven - was released in January on the star's 69th birthday and just three days before he died from cancer.

Bowie is up against Coldplay for their album A Head Full Of Dreams, as well as The 1975 for I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It.

Also nominated for Best Album are Bastille for Wild World and French singer Christine And The Queens for their record Chaleur Humaine.

The ceremony, which takes place at London's The Roundhouse tonight, will feature several other awards including Best Live Act, Best Video and Best Breakthrough Artist.

Grime artist Skepta, whose album Konnichiwa won the Mercury Prize in September, is nominated for Best Track for hit song Man.

Coldplay and the 1975 will fight it out for the best global act alongside Muse, U2 and Biffy Clyro.

Two-time Mercury Prize winner PJ Harvey is nominated for Best Video for The Community of Hope whilst ex-Oasis man Noel Gallagher is up for Best Solo Artist.

For the first time members of the public will attend the awards which have been running since 1990.