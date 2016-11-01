Advert
Tremors continue to rattle central Italy

A coffin is seen in the collapsed cemetery of the village of Campi near Norcia.

Dozens of minor earthquakes have continued to shake central Italy, where a big tremor on Sunday devastated towns in the mountainous region north-east of Rome.

The national geological institute reported dozens of tremors overnight, with a relatively powerful 4.7 magnitude quake at around 9am this morning. 

There were no reports of major new damage, though the larger tremor was reportedly felt as far as Rome.

The latest quake comes as Italian authorities try to find housing for the newly homeless.

Civil protection officials say the number of people needing housing has risen by 15,000 since last week, a figure that does not include the 2,000 who remain displaced after the deadly quake in August.

Italy observes the public holiday of All Saints today.

