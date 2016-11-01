Meunier volleys PSG into last 16 with last-gasp winner over Basel
PSG visit joint Group A leaders Arsenal next
Thomas Meunier volleyed a spectacular last-minute goal to give Paris St Germain a 2-1 win at FC Basel, which took them into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.
PSG had taken the lead with a Blaise Matuidi goal two minutes before halftime but Basel hit back with a Luca Zuffi effort out of the blue in the 76th minute.
Zuffi's goal appeared to be an intended cross but it caught PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola off guard.
PSG, quarter-finalists last season, have 10 points from four games in Group A while Basel have one.
