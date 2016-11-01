Advert
Tuesday, November 1, 2016, 22:43

Meunier volleys PSG into last 16 with last-gasp winner over Basel

PSG visit joint Group A leaders Arsenal next

Paris St Germain's Thomas Meunier and team mates react after scoring second goal against Basel. Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Thomas Meunier volleyed a spectacular last-minute goal to give Paris St Germain a 2-1 win at FC Basel, which took them into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

PSG had taken the lead with a Blaise Matuidi goal two minutes before halftime but Basel hit back with a Luca Zuffi effort out of the blue in the 76th minute.

Zuffi's goal appeared to be an intended cross but it caught PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola off guard.

PSG, quarter-finalists last season, have 10 points from four games in Group A while Basel have one.

