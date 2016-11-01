Hamsik missile earns Napoli draw at Besiktas

Photo: Reuters/Murad Sezer

Updated 9.13pm - Full report

A stunning strike from Marek Hamsik cancelled out Ricardo Quaresma's penalty as Napoli forced a 1-1 draw at Besiktas today to stay on course for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Portugal winger Quaresma crashed the ball in from the spot in the 78th minute after Nikola Maksimovic handled. Visiting captain Hamsik levelled four minutes later with a rasping drive from outside the area.

Napoli dominated possession and could have avenged their 3-2 defeat by Besiktas two weeks ago but Lorenzo Insigne and substitute Dries Mertens fluffed chances in injury time.

The Italians are top of Group B with seven points from four games while Besiktas have six.

Benfica, third on four points, host bottom club Dynamo Kiev later on Tuesday.

Napoli have looked lightweight up front in recent weeks without injured top scorer Arkadiusz Milik and their lack of a clinical finisher was underlined when Manolo Gabbiadini failed to beat goalkeeper Fabri twice from close range.

Besiktas were gifted a glaring chance when Kalidou Koulibaly's poor clearance set up Atiba Hutchinson but the Canadian hit the post.

Bolstered by the addition of Mertens from the bench, Napoli stepped it up in the second half.

The Turks, however, took the lead when Vincent Aboubakar's shot was blocked by Maksimovic's hand and referee Mark Clattenburg pointed to the spot.

Quaresma thumped the ball beyond the reach of keeper Pepe Reina to delight the boisterous home supporters.

Hamsik, though, quickly silenced them with an equally powerful effort at the other end.