The American Virtuosi

Today’s lunchtime concert features three members of the Borowsky family, collectively referred to by international media as American Virtuosi, in Valletta.

The five-member family has been praised worldwide for their outstanding musicianship. Participating in today’s concert are Emmanuel Borowsky (violin), Cecylia Barczyk (cello) and Charles Borowsky (harmonica and voice).

“Like a Baltimore version of the Family von Trapp, the Borowsky family entertains audiences around the world with their classical music performances,” wrote Lisa Simeone of Baltimore Style Magazine.

The musicians have been honoured with awards and distinctions from several prestigious musical, social and cultural organisations in the US and abroad.

Among others, Barczyk and Charles Borowsky are both recipients of the Paderewski Award for Outstanding Contributions to Society and Culture and Emmanuel Borowsky was awarded the Erick Friedman Prize for Outstanding Young Musicians, resulting in a successful debut recital at Carnegie Hall.

As soloists, they have performed with orchestras including the Tianjin Symphony Orchestra (China), Eisenach Festival Orchestra (Germany), Poznan Symphony (Poland), National Conservatory Orchestra (Jordan) and Israeli Soloists Orchestra (Israel), among others.

In 2008, they were invited by the government of China to perform concerts welcoming the Olympics. This tour, called One World, One Dream, One Family, included diplomatic meetings, recitals and a gala performance with the Tianjin Symphony Orchestra at which each member of the family performed a concerto with the orchestra. The concert culminated in a performance of Borowskys’ own Music From Around the World with the orchestra.

This tour inspired them to pursue and create a concert programme Music: the Best Bridge for All People. On the invitation of respective ministries of culture, they have presented the programme on tours of Indonesia, Korea, China, Germany, Vietnam, Ukraine, and Scandinavia; and most recently, Mexico and Cuba.

Today’s programme includes Passacaglia by Johan Halvorsen, Zamacueca, Op. 30 by José White Lafitte, 2 Chôros bis, W227 by Heitor Villa-­Lobos, Spanish Rhapsody, Op. 9 by Jaroslav Vanĕcek and Dance Suite for Two by Edward McGuire.

■ The concert is being held today at 12.30pm at the oratory of the church of St Francis of Assisi in Valletta. Tickets can be obtained from the venue half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, call 7968 0952 or write to [email protected].