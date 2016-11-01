More like the Archbishop

Nearly all humans grumble. Even the ones grumbling about too much grumbling sound like some old hens clucking away. Life is great but, whatever you do and however good-spirited you are, there is always something to moan about.

If there is one personality on the local scene who talks sense it is Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Every so often he utters a few words which anyone who is anything would do well to listen to. Of course, he has been accused of talking too much, of discussing things which do not really fall in his remit. So archbishops have remits? Who decides what the Archbishop can say and do—maybe the Prime Minister or one of his ministers?

One of the latest subjects Mgr Scicluna discussed was good governance. He spoke about it at length during the Pontifical Mass celebrating the anniversary of Malta’s Independence. Never was an occasion more fitting to discuss the issue of good governance.

The ones who moaned about what the Archbishop had to say are unfortunately the ones who cannot think straight — those who think that whoever mentions good governance is being critical of the present government. How ironical is that, how sad and pathetic.

Such words — of the Archbishop not of his critics — should be chiselled in stone, read out during all ministerial meetings and taught in schools.

The words are pure and simple — that good governance should be pursued and given utmost importance. If anyone feels this is criticism it is because the proverbial cap fits and because the present government fails all good governance standards.

This is the sad situation of the country — members of the government now denounce talk of good governance as despicable. What should the Archbishop have spoken about in his homily? Should he have said that, notwithstanding all our problems with the true meaning of democracy and the spirit of the law, he is still super-happy because our locals are financially well-off?

Should he have said that all is well in Malta because the economic figures are looking healthy?

Should the Archbishop just forget all about morals and standards in our public life and talk only of material wealth?

Material wealth is great news to anyone — from the Archbishop to the doctor, the businessman, the clerk and to any worker. But that is hardly enough and the remit of the Archbishop surely goes beyond what is good for our bank accounts.

He would fail as a spiritual leader of men and women if he does not emphasise the moral side — which is not just about angels in heaven and commandments, it is also about upholding high standards, being upright and believing in all that is proper.

What has happened in the last three years is frightening. I will not — I cannot — ever say that corruption and bad governance only happened then. But the huge difference — the chasm — between what is happening at present and what happened under a Nationalist government is now too obvious to miss.

The PN when in power always condemned any wrong that was perpetrated and no criminals or people seen tobe doing wrong were condoned, orgiven plum jobs. Malta deserves better than this.

Joseph Muscat in his years as premier has supported and placed on a pedestal many people and their ideas which are dishonest and deceitful, thereby destroying all semblance of good governance.

This cannot, and must not, be left to turn our public life into a circus and all honourable men and women should praise the Archbishop to high heaven.

It is not just his remit but his duty to point out such things — just as it was right and proper to point out that the environment should be looked afternot destroyed.

Moaning might be boring but when moaners point out that which could save our future and our moral strength, then may they moan on.

Mario Rizzo Naudi is a Nationalist Party election candidate.