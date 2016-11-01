Man, 79, refuses parole after 63 years in jail
Joseph Ligon says he turned down the offer on principle
A 79-year-old man who has been behind bars since the age of 15 has turned down the opportunity to taste freedom.
Joseph Ligon was offered parole but refused it, saying he had been in jail for long enough to be released outright without the need for any supervision.
Mr Ligon is believed to be the world's longest-serving juvenile prisoner, having been jailed back in 1953 in relation to the murder of two men in Philadelphia. He denies any role in the killings.
“He doesn’t want to be on probation or parole. He just wants to be released," a spokesman for the Defender Association of Philadelphia told the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Marsha Levick, who co-founded law firm Juvenile Law Centre, felt Mr Ligon had a point.
"They want him to go before a parole board. I mean, seriously? It's pointless to keep him in prison," she said.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.