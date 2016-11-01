Unemployed likely to be residing in southern harbour district

In 2015, unemployed persons were more likely to be residing in the southern harbour district, in the 50+ age bracket, and registering for work for more than 104 weeks.

The data emerged from a a set of national employment figures published by the National Statistics Office from two main sources: Gainfully Occupied Population figures supplied monthly by JobsPlus, and the Labour Force Survey.

In the period 2010-2015 on average, one out of every five employed persons resident in Gozo worked in Malta, with the majority engaged in the public sector.

Employed persons in the private sector outnumber those in the public sector in both regions; with the private sector being a relatively smaller employer in Gozo when compared to Malta region.

Over the six-year period, full-time employment by place of work in Malta and Gozo increased by 17.7 per cent and 11.5 per cent respectively.

During the same period, full-time employment by place of residence in Malta region and Gozo increased by 17.6 per cent and 14.2 per cent respectively.

The majority of Gozo residents engaged on a part-time basis were employed in the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles, transportation and storage, accommodation and food services activities.

The 2011 census indicates that while Gozo had the highest proportion of employed persons residing and working within the same district, the western district had the lowest.