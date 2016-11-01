Today's newspapers in review

The car-bomb which killed a businessman in Bugibba yesterday morning dominated the front pages of today's newspapers.

Times of Malta said the bomb was very likely to have been placed inside the car, on the driver’s side. The injuries sustained by the victim showed he was close to the device. In the secondary story it reports that a goat was yesterday morning pulled out alive from the remains of a room in a field destroyed by the huge fireworks explosion in Gudja late Sunday afternoon.

L-oriżżont reported that it was probably a light source inside a container which triggered off the fireworks explosion in Gudja last Sunday. The explosion caused damage but no injuries.

The Malta Independent said that the Ombudsman had won an appeal against the Home Affairs Ministry in connection with the Armed Forces promotion complaints' issue.

In-Nazzjon carried a picture of John Camilleri, the car-bomb victim on its front page. The other story says the Opposition had called for an inquiry into Identity Malta over what it called the purchase of votes in connection with the IIP scheme.