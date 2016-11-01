Petroleum Studies graduates complete oil sector training

Infrastructure Minister Joe Mizzi (third from left) speaks to the graduates.

Four graduates of the University of Malta’s Masters in Petroleum Studies course yesterday received certification from the Ableman Drilling Careers Academy, having completed an IWCF Level 2 Well Control course, with an additional, specialised two-day extension on the Academy’s DS 5000 Rig Floor Simulator.

The course, organised in conjunction with the university, was sponsored by the Infrastructure Ministry, and minister Joe Mizzi was present for the graduation ceremony. Investment Minister Chris Cardona, University geoscience department head Pauline Galea, Ableman Drilling Academy director Angelique Maggi and head Bill Richardson and instructor Malcolm Lodge also attended.

Speaking to the press after the ceremony, Ms Maggi said the company's simulator was "unique in Malta and the region, and found at very few schools around the world, so its use has provided them with very particular knowledge of well control equipment and basic operations that will certainly be considered an asset in the industry.”

The Ableman Drilling Careers Academy is dedicated to preparing students for careers in the international oil sector. It is fully accredited, and provides both IADC Well Sharp and IWCF Drilling Well Control courses at Introductory/Level 2, Driller/Level3 and Supervisor/Level 4.

“The Level 2 course that these students completed is the starting point for anyone requiring well control certification,” Mr Richardson said. “It covers the basic underpinning principles of well control, introduces the equipment used to control an influx, and details the basic methods employed in returning well operations to primary control. Beyond that, the simulator aspect of the courses was tailor-made to suit the needs of this group and I believe that, together, the training has provided them with an excellent introduction to the industry.”

One of the graduating students said: “Coming from a background in Petroleum Studies, the IWCF Level 2 Well Control Course has granted me an improved and coherent understanding of well control. I would recommend the course to anyone pursuing a career in the oil and gas industry.”

The Academy, which forms part of the larger Ablecare Oilfield Services Group, provides regional solutions and services to the marine, oil and gas industry in the Mediterranean, African and Middle East Region.