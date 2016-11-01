Advert
Tuesday, November 1, 2016, 09:51

Paceville plan produces more pollution, noise and waste - PN

A render of the proposed project.

The new Paceville masterplan would produce more pollution, more noise and more waste generation, Shadow Minister Marthese Portelli told parliament this morning.

She quoted the Planning Authority representative piloting the plan who confirmed there was no consultation between interested ministries and government departments like the Environment Ministry and Transport Malta.

Speaking during the debate on the environment ministry budget estimates, Dr Portelli said no representative from the crucial Environment Ministry was present at the House Environment and Planning Committee when the plan was being discussed. 

The government must acknowledge that the committee is responsible from both environment and planning and therefore better coordination was needed.

Dr Portelli also criticised the fact that policy papers were not in line with the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development. The document needs to be reviewed every five years, yet four years on, nothing has been done.

She insisted that no permits should be given to develop additional storeys on top of old people's homes because most are located in urban conservation areas or outside development zone. 

The PN spokesperson charged Wasteserv with mismanagement in both the operational and personnel aspects.

"Why was it that the number of black waste bags had shot up while recycled waste had gone down? Why is was it that the smell emitting from the Magħtab landfill is unbearable?"

Dr Portelli said the government and the opposition must work hand in hand with the construction and environment bodies. Environment and planning should go hand in hand.

 

