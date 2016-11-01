No bail for man on drug-related charges

A police raid in Paceville led to the arrest of a man and arraignment on a string of drug-related charges.

Angus Camenzuli, 20, who currently resides in St Julian's and Attard, was charged with having been in possession of ecstasy pills, cocaine and cannabis.

He was also charged with having trafficked the drugs and with having committed the crime in the vicinity of a place frequented by young people. The offender, who is also a relapser, was charged for having committed the offences while serving a probation order.

The court heard the prosecutor, Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone, explain how the accused had been found carrying around 100 ecstasy pills and about 11 sachets of cocaine during a police raid in Paceville. Some 900 grams of cannabis grass were later discovered in a garage belonging to the accused.

The man's request for bail was turned down by the court presided by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

The accused was assisted by Victor Bugeja as legal aid lawyer.