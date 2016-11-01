Is your panel beater up to scratch?

Certified garages will display a QVR logo at the front of their premises.

Around 70 panel beaters and paint sprayers across Malta and Gozo have added their names to a recently announced quality assurance certification scheme, the Motor Insurer Repair Efficiency Project has said.

Garages which sign up to the Quality Vehicle Repair scheme agree to have their workplaces regularly inspected to ensure they are up to scratch.

The first batch of inspected garages have now started receiving their certification reports, and certified garages will display a QVR sign outside their premises.

“I’m pleased to note that the number of vehicle repairers joining it is continuously increasing. This shows that the QVR registered repairers are embracing MIRE’s initiative of raising the standards in vehicle repairs to a higher level," said QVR scheme project manager Ian Clutton.

The scheme is backed by CESVIMAP, an international organisation focusing its research on repair methodology for vehicle accident damage.

As of this month, four of Malta's largest insurance firms will begin guiding their customers to using QVR-certified repairers following accidents. As of January, these four insurers - Atlas, Elmo, GasanMamo and Mapfre Middlesea - will only use QVR-certified garages to carry out insurance-funded repairs.

MIRE plans on extending the QVR scheme to cover vehicle parts supply chains and accident repair mechanisms, Mr Clutton said, and information seminars for garage owners interested in joining the scheme will be held in the near future.

For more information about the QVR scheme, call 21232640 or email [email protected]