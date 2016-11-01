Gas prices to remain stable until March

Gas cylinder prices will remain stable until March 2017, the government announced this morning.

The price for the most-commonly used 12kg cylinder will therefore remain selling at €14.50 for the next five months.

"While the international price of LPG is increasing, the price of gas in Malta would have remained stable for an entire year, including the winder months when families consume more gas," the government said in a statement.

The established price is the cheapest in the last six years.

This price stability enables families and businesses to plan better for a number of months, contrary to previous administrations when the price used to change monthly, it said.

The government thanked Liquigas for its cooperation in ensuring the price stability as well as the energy regulator.