Environment will be worse at the end of PL tenure - Marlene Farrugia

A Labour Party election billboard pledging support for the environment.

Judging by its track record, by the end of its tenure, the Labour government will be leaving the country with a worse environment than it did when it assumed power, Democratic Party leader Marlene Farrugia said this morning.

The government's direction was diametrically opposed to what the party had promised the electorate insofar as the environment was concerned, Dr Farrugia told parliament.

She called for a national masterplan drawn up by experts to control pollution, noise pollution and planned to protect the aquifers, which have been drained.

However, she insisted, it was not too late to reverse the damage.

If the government was taking decisions contrary to what the electorate voted for, then it should seek approval through the general election.

Dr Farrugia, a former Labour MP, has long been critical of the government's track record on the environment.