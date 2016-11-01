Eight arrested on drug-related charges

Four youths aged between 15 and 21 were among those arrested by police drug squad members over the past days, after they were caught with what police believe to be cannabis and cannabis resin in Marsascala.

Police drug squad members also arrested a 20-year-old man they caught with 100 pills believed to be ecstasy, as well as various sachets of suspected cocaine. A subsequent search at a garage in Attard revealed a "substantial" amount of suspected cannabis, police said. The youth was arraigned today and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was denied bail.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in a Żejtun bar after being caught with suspected cocaine, and a 35-year-old man was also arrested after being caught with a suspicious white powder in Paceville.

The police drug squad also arrested a 22-year-old man caught trying to enter Malta with 3.4kg of suspected khat, in a joint operation between customs and police officials. The man has pleaded not guilty and was denied bail earlier today.