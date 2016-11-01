Advert
Tuesday, November 1, 2016, 12:48

Charged with importing khat

A young Somali man was today charged with having imported 3.5 kilos of khat last Sunday, a court heard.

Abdirashid Adan Guled, 22, was stopped by officers at the Malta International Airport and taken into police custody.

The man, who works as a waiter, was arraigned before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech and charged with importing a drug that was not intended for his own personal use.

Assisted by legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja, the accused pleaded not guilty, but did not request bail. He was therefore remanded in custody.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone prosecuted.

