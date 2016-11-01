Advert
Tuesday, November 1, 2016, 15:43 by

Edwina Brincat

Brothers involved in knife fight, court hears

The prosecution exhibited the knives allegedly brandished by the accused. This is a stock photo. Photo: Shutterstock

A domestic argument between two brothers inside their family home in Żebbuġ landed one of them in court today.

Axel Grech, 24, was charged with having allegedly attempted to grievously injure his brother Leon yesterday at around half past three in the afternoon.

The two brothers were at home when the argument broke out. As the fight escalated, the accused grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked his brother.

Inspector Kylie Borg ,who led the prosecution, exhibited two kitchen knives in court.

Mr Grech was also charged with being a relapser.

The court, presided by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, accepted the defence's request and granted the accused bail against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €8,000.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were counsel to the accused.

