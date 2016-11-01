Too young to vote

I agree totally and wholeheartedly with Ray Azzopardi’s ferocious attack on the government regarding the right of 16-year-olds to vote in local council elections and, now, beyond - the general election.

Azzopardi was right to write in a state of anger. At 16, one is wholly interested in his mobile, his computer and girls, girls, girls. Have you ever seen a youth studying on the bus? Of course not, they are too wrapped up in their smartphones.

I can only imagine myself at 16, with my mother begging me to vote and being slapped on the face for probably mouthing a few words to her.

They are just not ready for that stage in their lives. Yes, they would probably give the greatest mathematician a good run for his money but they are just not mature enough and maturity speaks volumes.

They are hardly out of their nappies and you want them to vote. Think again, Mr Prime Minister.