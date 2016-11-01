Sarri hoping for Napoli response

Maurizio Sarri addressing the media in Istanbul yesterday.

Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri is eager to put the disappointment of a defeat to Serie A rivals Juventus behind him by getting revenge against Champions League adversaries Besiktas.

The scudetto hopefuls went down 2-1 to Juventus on Saturday night, with old boy Gonzalo Higuain scoring the winner, and they were stunned 3-2 at home by Turkish giants Besiktas two weeks ago.

Ahead of this evening’s clash in Istanbul the Azzurri lead Group B by a single point from the Black Eagles, with Benfica a further point behind before hosting basement boys Dynamo Kiev.

Sarri told a pre-match press conference: “In Turin we showed that we have great personality. We’re ready to head into hard matches like Besiktas v Napoli.

“In the first encounter Napoli created a lot of chances but also made a lot of mistakes. We have to be more brave and keep a tighter shape.”

Opposing boss Senol Gunes also recognises the importance of this game to the final look of Group B.

He told Besiktas’ official website: “We’ve got three matches left in the group and two of them are at home. Both will be difficult.

“Napoli are one of the most positive teams in the group as they are very good both at home and away. We have to be careful and we understand the size of the challenge that awaits us.

“If we win we will have a big advantage but if we lose our opponents will have a huge lead over us.”

Besiktas midfielders Gokhan Inler, Oguzhan Ozyakup and Atiba Hutchinson are all back in training but are unlikely to feature today, while Napoli lack defender Raul Albiol and striker Arkadiusz Milik due to injury.