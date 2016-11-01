Public to vote in FIFA awards

FIFA will allow the public to vote in a rebranded version of its player of the year award, world soccer’s governing body said yesterday.

The annual ceremony in Zurich, which until last year was jointly organised with France Football and known as the Ballon d’Or, would be renamed “The Best FIFA Football Awards” following a split with the French magazine, a statement said.

Under the new system, half the votes would belong to the players and coaches of the world’s 211 national teams and half to the public, who will take part via an online ballot, and selected media representatives.

“This event will be about football and its most passionate participants – players, coaches and fans,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“It is a new event with new approaches to celebrating the game we all love.”

Eight awards will be handed out altogether, including the best coach, best women’s player and women’s coach, the fair play award and fan award.

Last year’s player of the year award, won by Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, saw apparently tactical voting by the players.