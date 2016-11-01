Man. City cannot afford a second defeat by Barca

Sergio Aguero is a ‘special player’ according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City cannot afford another defeat today at home to Barcelona, who beat them 4-0 two weeks ago, having taken just one point from their last two UEFA Champions League Group C matches.

That third successive win for the Catalan pass-masters means they need only a draw in the return game to ensure their annual qualification for the knockout stage.

City, however, are in danger of losing second place in the table to Borussia Moenchengladbach, who sit one point behind them going into a home tie with Celtic.

Although they beat Borussia

4-0, Pep Guardiola’s side still have to travel to Germany for a game that could decide which team qualifies with Barca.

Former Barca coach Guardiola was as chastened after the Nou Camp loss, when Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick and City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was sent off, as he was on a previous return there, which resulted in a 3-0 loss for his Bayern Munich team in the 2015 semi-final.

At least, Bayern recovered some self-respect by winning the second leg 3-2 on that occasion and a repeat would suit him perfectly.

Achieving it would also be a historic result for the Premier League leaders, who have lost all five previous meetings between the clubs.

They ended a run of six matches without a win in emphatic fashion on Saturday, romping to a 4-0 success at West Brom, where Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan both scored twice.

Aguero was surprisingly left out of the game at the Nou Camp, but Guardiola will need him at his best tonight.

“Aguero is a special player, we need him a lot,” the manager told reporters yesterday.

“He is one of the best. I am going to help him to be much, much better.”

While City will believe they can make inroads into a makeshift defence still missing Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Aleix Vidal, there will be greater concern about how their own back-line will cope with the dazzling trident of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

That may well prove to be the key to the contest.

Group A

Playing today (20.45)

Basel vs Paris Saint Germain

Ludogorets vs Arsenal

Already played

Arsenal vs Ludogorets - 6-0

Paris SG vs Basel - 3-0

Ludogorets vs Paris SG - 1-3

Arsenal vs Basel - 2-0

Paris SG vs Arsenal - 1-1

Basel vs Ludogorets - 1-1

23/11/16: Arsenal vs Paris SG

23/11/16: Ludogorets vs Basel

06/12/16: Paris SG vs Ludogorets

06/12/16: Basel vs Arsenal

Group B

Playing today

Besiktas vs Napoli - 18.45

Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev - 20.45

Already played

Napoli vs Besiktas - 2-3

Dynamo Kiev vs Benfica - 0-2

Besiktas vs Dynamo Kiev - 1-1

Napoli vs Benfica - 4-2

Dynamo Kiev vs Napoli - 1-2

Benfica vs Besiktas - 1-1

23/11/16: Napoli vs Dynamo Kiev

23/11/16: Besiktas vs Benfica

06/12/16: Dynamo Kiev vs Besiktas

06/12/16: Benfica vs Napoli

Group C

Playing today (20.45)

Bor. M’gladbach vs Celtic

Manchester City vs Barcelona

Already played

Celtic vs Bor. M’gladbach - 0-2

Barcelona vs Man. City - 4-0

Bor. M’gladbach vs Barcelona - 1-2

Celtic vs Manchester City - 3-3

Barcelona vs Celtic - 7-0

Man. City vs Bor. M’gladbach - 4-0

23/11/16: Celtic vs Barcelona

23/11/16: B. M’gladbach vs Man. City

06/12/16: Barcelona vs B. M’gladbach 06/12/16 Man. City vs Celtic

Group D

Playing today (20.45)

Atletico Madrid vs FC Rostov

PSV vs Bayern Munich

Already played

FC Rostov vs Atletico Madrid - 0-1

Bayern Munich vs PSV - 4-1

Atletico Madrid vs B. Munich - 1-0

FC Rostov vs PSV Eindhoven - 2-2

Bayern Munich vs FC Rostov - 5-0

PSV vs Atletico Madrid - 0-1

23/11/16: FC Rostov vs B. Munich

23/11/16: Atletico Madrid vs PSV

06/12/16: B. Munich vs Atl. Madrid

06/12/16: PSV vs FC Rostov

Tomorrow

Group E

Monaco vs CSKA Moscow

Tottenham vs B. Leverkusen

Standings: Monaco 5; Tottenham 4; B. Leverkusen 3; CSKA 2.

Group F

B. Dortmund vs Sporting

Legia Warsaw vs Real Madrid

Standings: B. Dortmund, Real Madrid 7; Sporting 3; L. Warsaw 0.

Group G

Copenhagen vs Leicester City

FC Porto vs Club Bruges

Standings: Leicester 9; Copenhagen, FC Porto 4; Club Bruges 0.

Group H

Juventus vs Lyon

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb

Standings: Juventus, Sevilla 7; Lyon 3; Dinamo Zagreb 0.