Ljajic denies Udinese

Torino forward Adem Ljajic denied Udinese a third straight Serie A win with his leveller in a 2-2 draw, yesterday.

Marco Benassi’s opener for the visitors at the Dacia Arena was cancelled out by Cyril Thereau before Duvan Zapata fired Udinese ahead briefly.

Ljajic then divided the spoils with a late goal.

Benassi seized on Andrea Belotti’s through ball to score in the 15th minute and it took the Bianconeri until the hour mark to equalise, with Thereau converting Silvan Widmer’s cross.

Zapata scrambled one in on 70 minutes, but Ljajic earned Torino a point with his low drive seven minutes later.

Last night, Palermo sank further into the relegation mire after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Cagliari.

Two goals from home captain Daniele Dessena inflicted a fourth straight defeat on Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who are 19th.

Ilija Nestorovski did pull a goal back for Palermo, but it was too little too late.