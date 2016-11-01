Bony sinks Swans

Two goals from Wilfried Bony, his first since joining on loan from Manchester City in August, helped resurgent Stoke City land a third straight Premier League victory(3-1) against struggling Swansea City last night.

Ivory Coast striker Bony was on target in the third and 73rd minutes, both goals created by his former Swansea City team-mate Joe Allen.

Stoke also hit the woodwork three times in the first half, twice through Charlie Adam and once by Marko Arnautovic.

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson put through his own net 10 minutes after half-time.

Wayne Routledge grabbed the only goal for the visitors in the eighth minute.

Stoke’s victory helped them climb five places to 12th in the table, with 12 points from 10 games. Swansea remained second from bottom, three points ahead of Sunderland.