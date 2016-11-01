Balzan-Tarxien clash marred by post-match brawl

A host of Balzan and Tarxien players have landed themselves in hot water with the Malta FA after being involved in an ugly brawl at the end of their BOV Premier League match at the Tedesco Stadium last Saturday.

A brace from Swedish striker Alex Nilsson fired Tarxien Rainbows into a two-goal lead by the 50th minute but Brazilian Alan Da Silva Souza pulled one back for Balzan who salvaged a point at the death with a goal from Tunisian winger Abdelkarim Nafti who had replaced Matteo Piciollo earlier in the second half.

The game was a cagey affair with referee Stefan Pace dishing out no fewer than nine yellow cards for reckless challenges.

Balzan had defender Elkin Serrano Valero sent off for two bookings, both for poor tackles, eight minutes from the end, while in a tense finale, Tarxien had two players, Triston Caruana and Nigerian Ebiabowei Baker, earning a yellow card for fouls committed in stoppage time.

Tempers boiled over at the final whistle and a free-for-all involving players from both teams ensued in the tunnel of the Tedesco Stadium.

It is understood that the incidents have been reported by the referee, meaning that players from both teams are expected to incur bans for offences ranging from use of foul language to violent conduct.

This raises the prospect of Balzan and Tarxien being without some key players for their next league games.

Balzan, who lead the Premier League on 23 points, face Sliema Wanderers on Friday while Tarxien, eighth in the standings with 10 points from 10 games, play against derby rivals Hibernians on Saturday.