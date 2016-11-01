IFS Malta appointed member of EFFAS

The Institute of Financial Services Malta has been appointed a member of the European Federation of Financial Analysts Societies (EFFAS).

Through this membership, ifs Malta will be able to offer reputable EFFAS qualifications locally.

IFS Malta president Kenneth Micallef said: “We are very proud of having been accepted as EFFAS members. This is an important milestone in the institute’s continuous quest to facilitate the provision of well-established qualifications to professionals within the Maltese financial services sector. The qualifications offered by EFFAS will continue to raise the bar of financial education in Malta,”

EFFAS was established in 1962 as a non-profit organisation. It is the umbrella organisation of 26 national local societies of investment professionals in Europe representing more than 18,000 professionals in equity/bond research, asset/portfolio management and investment advice.

The Certified European Financial Analyst (CEFA) qualification of EFFAS is recognised by the Malta Financial Services Authority as one of the required academic qualifications for professionals seeking to attain authorisation from the regulator to provide portfolio management services.