Advert
Tuesday, November 1, 2016, 07:27 by

Reuters

Berlusconi says family is to increase stake in Mediaset

The Mediaset tower in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood, Milan, Italy.

The Mediaset tower in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood, Milan, Italy.

Silvio Berlusconi’s family is increasing its controlling stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, the former Prime Minister is reported to have said in a book by television anchorman Bruno Vespa.

“We are increasing our shareholding,” Berlusconi said to Vespa in a passage from the anchorman’s upcoming book, cited in an e-mail from the popular TV host.

The e-mail did not give details on when and how much would be bought.

A spokesperson for Vespa confirmed the comments, adding the final draft of the book had been approved on October 29.

Fininvest, the Berlusconi family’s holding company, holds 34.7 per cent of Mediaset’s shares, according to the company website. Both Fininvest and Mediaset were not immediately available for a comment.

“Mediaset is a pillar of our group and I categorically rule out any sale that would take it away from my family,” Berlusconi added.

Berlusconi’s family has repeatedly said it would not exit the family television business, even following a deal in April with Vivendi to sell its pay-TV unit, now on hold for a change of heart by the French.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Premier Capital launches 3.75% 10-year...

  2. Agreement for GO to upgrade firbre...

  3. US election: two clashing visions of...

  4. BOV share price touches its highest...

  5. Draghi’s bazooka is misfiring badly

  6. Publication of updated accounting dictionary

  7. Barclays customers charged twice in...

  8. Mediterranean Maritime Hub Finance...

  9. ­­­Shipping movements

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed