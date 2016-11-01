Advert
Watch: Obamas host Halloween at the White House

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama entertain Halloween revellers, at the White House handing out candy to trick or treaters yesterday.

With Obama now in his last year in office, this will be the Obama's final Halloween celebration at the White House.

