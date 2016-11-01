Watch: Obamas host Halloween at the White House
US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama entertain Halloween revellers, at the White House handing out candy to trick or treaters yesterday.
With Obama now in his last year in office, this will be the Obama's final Halloween celebration at the White House.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.