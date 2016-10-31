Mariano Rajoy sworn in as Spanish Prime Minister

Photo: Reuters

Mariano Rajoy has been sworn in as the leader of Spain's new conservative government.

Mr Rajoy's Popular Party is returning to power after two inconclusive elections left the country in political limbo for 10 months.

The deadlock ended when Mr Rajoy won a confidence vote in the Spanish parliament at the weekend, allowing him to return as prime minister.

King Felipe VI presided at the swearing-in ceremony at the royal palace on Monday.

The prime minister will head a minority government which could have difficulty passing laws in parliament, where its MPs are outnumbered.

Mr Rajoy is expected to name his cabinet on Thursday.

His first challenge will be to pass a 2017 budget which must find around €5.5 billion in cuts or tax hikes to meet a deficit target agreed with European Union authorities.