Murray overcomes Tsonga in Vienna final

Andy Murray’s charge towards the world no.1 ranking continued as he beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3 7-6(6) to claim the Vienna Open title yesterday.

The Briton, seeking to end Novak Djokovic’s stranglehold on the number one spot, was cruising towards his third consecutive title before Tsonga turned the match into a real fight.

Murray was 3-1 ahead in the second set and had three break points to move 4-1 ahead but Tsonga dug in and began to play some stunning tennis.

Tsonga broke for the first time to level the set at 4-4 when Murray made a rare unforced error.

Murray would not be denied though and played a typically solid tiebreak.

He failed to convert his first match point but set up another with a flicked backhand. He then nailed a first serve to complete victory and a seventh title.

Murray can leapfrog Djokovic if he wins the Paris Masters this week.