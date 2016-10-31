Trick or treating in Luqa

A whole activity centred on the Halloween custom of trick or treating will be taking place tonight in Luqa.

Entertainers will take visitors around the area as they trick or treat the participating households from 6pm onwards. Children are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes.

The main entertainment area near the playground will then be in full swing from 8pm onwards with live entertainment including karaoke, shows, fire juggling, a magician, a photo-booth, a bouncy castle and more. There will also be a spooky shelter to explore (against a charge).

■ Trick or treating will depart from the playground area at 6pm. A shuttle service is available from the parking at the old airport parking area to the swings and back at €1 per person (both ways) from 5.30pm until 11.30pm. Those wishing to avail themselves of this service are to call Walter on 9949 1547.